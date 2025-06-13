Wet Father’s Day weekend expected; heavy downpours, lightning possible

MIAMI VALLEY — Rainy weather could impact any outdoor plans for Father’s Day.

Rain chances are limited this morning, but there is a chance of a stray shower for parts of the area.

Ritz says we could see higher rain and storm chances later this afternoon and evening.

Heavy downpours and lightning are possible with these storms.

We could see on-and-off showers and storms on Saturday, with more chances on Sunday.

“Most of the heaviest rain will fall during the first half of the day,” said Ritz. “Rain and storms will become more scattered late afternoon and evening.”

Strong to severe storms are also possible next week.

