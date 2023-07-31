West Nile Virus found in Warren County mosquito sample

WARREN COUNTY — Recent mosquito samples in Warren County have tested positive for West Nile Virus, Warren County Health District (WCHD) announced Monday.

One positive West Nile Virus sample was identified during the mosquito trapping season as of July 31, 2023, the WCHD said.

The positive sample was collected on July 18 at the Miller Ecological Park in Lebanon.

This is the first positive sample identified in Warren County during the 2023 mosquito collection season.

For more information, you can visit the health district’s website.

