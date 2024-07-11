West Nile Virus detected in mosquitos in Ohio

HAMILTON COUNTY — Mosquitos have tested positive for the West Nile Virus in Ohio.

>>Springfield Police: Teenager shot near Clark County Juvenile Detention Center

The Springdale Health Department in Hamilton County announced it on Wednesday, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

The mosquitos tested positive for the virus in the “southwest quadrant of the community.”

They were collected in the Glenview subdivision last month and the Ohio Department of Health Laboratory contacted the Springdale Health Department on Wednesday about the results, WKRC reported.

The CDC says the West Nile Virus is most commonly spread through the bite of an infected mosquito.

Symptoms include:

Fever

Headache

Body Aches

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Rash

>>VIDEO: Man charged with detonating explosive at high school points gun at police during standoff

To prevent mosquitos in your area, Springdale Health is suggesting the following:

Eliminate sources of standing water in your yard such as saucers under flowerpots, children’s toys, wheelbarrows, boats, tires, puddles, etc. Mosquitoes can breed in even a very small quantity of standing water.

Use mosquito dunks on water bodies that cannot be immediately drained.

Replace water in bird baths and outdoor pet dishes at least every week to help eliminate stagnant water.

Keep swimming pools circulating, clean, and chlorinated, and remove any water that collects on the swimming pool cover.

Empty out and turn over plastic wading pools or kiddie pools when not in use.

Keep gutters clean to prevent standing water.

For more information about the West Nile Virus, visit this website.

©2024 Cox Media Group