VIDEO: Man charged with detonating explosive at high school points gun at police during standoff

PIQUA — New video shows the moments police shot at a man accused of damaging a Miami County high school with a homemade incendiary device.

Piqua Police showed up at Grady Egerton’s apartment on Jill Court around 11:15 p.m. on July 1 with a search warrant and to arrest him for arson.

As previously reported, police linked him to the detonation of an “explosive device” at Piqua High School earlier that day. The detonation started a fire and caused damage to the school’s main entrance.

























