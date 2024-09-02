‘We’re going to enjoy it;’ Holiday At Home parade kicks off in Kettering

KETTERING — Kettering’s Holiday at Home Festival’s biggest attraction kicked off this morning with the Holiday At Home Parade.

News Center 7′s Mason Fletcher talked with festival organizers about what’s different this year and what makes the parade so special LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00 p.m.

The Holiday at Home Festival has events for everyone including an auto show, but the biggest attraction is the parade.

“We have 117 entries and 17 floats and multiple marching bands, and we’re going to enjoy it,” The President of Holiday At Home, Lisa Rusak said.

Rusak said each year the parade features high school bands and dance teams, car clubs, and honored veterans.

However, this year comes with a twist to go along with the theme of hometown celebrities.

