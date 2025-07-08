‘We’re going in blind;’ Local disaster relief group to help those affected by deadly Texas flooding

TIPP CITY, Miami County — A Miami Valley disaster team is sending help to central Texas.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:30, volunteers with the Churches of Christ in Tipp City were getting their supplies ready.

Crews were stocking up three disaster aid trailers with tools that could help navigate through floodwaters.

These trucks will help set up a base down there on Saturday.

“Well, they have a little of everything in there. It’s like a mini-Lowe’s. So, we can build houses from the ground up with what’s in there,” Churches of Christ Disaster Response Team Executive Director Laura Cremeans said.

More than 100 people have died, and another 161 are missing after the flooding in central Texas.

The flash floods washed away homes, trees, cars, and more.

The church sent its first wave of volunteers south last weekend.

“They went right in. Accessing the need and everything. Several of the areas we can’t get into yet,” Cremeans said.

The volunteers in Tipp City are moving quickly because they just returned home from helping people who were impacted by flooding in Wheeling, West Virginia.

“The thing with this one, we don’t know how many houses were affected because of the huge search and recovery effort. They haven’t focused at all on houses. So we’re going in blind. Normally, we have an idea,” Cremeans said.

