‘Well-known’ family restaurant announces closure in Shelby County

PORT JEFFERSON —

Hussey’s Restaurant in Port Jefferson in Shelby County announced that will be closing.

They said in a social media post that its last day will be next weekend.

“As we have finished another chapter in our book, Hussey’s Restaurant will be closing on March 9, 2024. Thank you for supporting us for the last 20 years!”

The restaurant is located at the 8700 block of Broad Street in Port Jefferson.

“Where once a pond and flour mill set is now Hussey’s, a well-known family restaurant, where many families come for great food, duck feeding & watching since 1933,” it said on its Facebook page.

It is known for serving up prime rib and an assortment of seafood platters.

Hussey's Restaurant closing in Shelby County Photo credit: Hussey's Restaurant Facebook (Credit: Hussey's Restaurant Facebook /Photo credit: Hussey's Restaurant Facebook)

