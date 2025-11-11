Well-known chicken chain to open 10 locations in Dayton, Columbus

DAYTON — Zaxby’s is bringing its southern charm to Dayton and Columbus.

The brand has signed a 10-store development agreement for Ohio, according to a media release.

The stores will be led by former NBA strength and conditioning coach Charles Terry.

New locations are planned throughout Dayton, Columbus, and Cincinnati.

“Ohio is a pivotal step in accelerating Zaxbys’ footprint across the Midwest,” said Mike Mettler, Chief Development Officer of Zaxbys.

The restaurant is known for its 12 signature sauces and Chicken Fingerz.

Specific locations have not yet been announced.

We will continue to follow this story. ..

