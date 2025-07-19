Weather causes some delays as community celebrates bank anniversary

TIPP CITY, Miami County — A community had to make adjustments during a block party on Saturday as strong storms moved through the area.

Dozens of people lined the streets of Tipp City for a block party honoring Monroe Federal Bank’s 150th anniversary.

The Downtown Tipp City Partnership (DTCP) worked with the bank to host the celebration.

“We’re proud to celebrate this milestone with Monroe Federal and bring people together for a full day of fun,” DTCP Executive Director Tasha Weaver said. “It’s more than a party—it’s a thank-you to the community for supporting both Monroe Federal and downtown Tipp City all these years.”

The party had several family-friendly activities, including live performances, inflatables, music bingo, and more.

However, storms moving through the area caused some of the live band performances to be delayed.

Kids who attended the block party told News Center 7’s Malik Patterson that they had fun with all the activities.

“Zipline was more fun. Like, once you hit the end, you just, like, jolted, like, all the way up,” one kid said.

The block party will continue until 8 p.m. Saturday.

