‘We were really seeing a need;’ New youth mental health facility to open soon

DAYTON — Dayton Children’s is getting ready to open its new youth mental health facility.
Dayton Children’s is celebrating their brand new mental health center.
It is set to open in July, and cost more than $100 million to build.
“We were really seeing a need, mental health need and the need for more access,” Kelly Blankenship, a Psychiatrist at Dayton Children’s, said.
