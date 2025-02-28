‘We prepare for the worst;’ AES discusses potential power outages due to high winds

DAYTON — High winds across the Miami Valley have caused concerns for potential power outages.

News Center 7′s Amber Jenkins spoke with a spokesperson with AES Ohio to learn their plans for high winds.

“We prepare for the worst and that’s not only having the staffing to support our 24 county service territory, but making sure that we have the materials,” AES Corporate Communications Mary Ann Kabel said.

Winds are expected to hit 40 to 50 miles per hour Friday afternoon.

“That can be a problem for our power lines, when branches and trees may fail or fall on our lines and potentially damage our equipment,” Kabel said.

AES crews are planning to respond to outages quickly, but bucket truck crews cannot work on power poles if winds are higher than 25 miles per hour. There are other tools available, but they are also less effective if winds are too high.

