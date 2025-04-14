‘We know they work;’ City looking to expand speed camera system

DAYTON — The City of Dayton is looking into expanding its speed enforcement camera system to protect more students in schools.

The program has been around for 20 years.

State lawmakers have abolished or restricted these systems several times, but they are legal and mostly used in school zones.

Assistant City Manager Joe Parlette told News Center 7 that Dayton is planning to expand its photo enforcement system.

The system currently operates in 11 school zones and three non-school sites.

Drivers who receive tickets can expect to pay $85, and late fees can add another $25.

“We don’t love cameras, we don’t rely on this revenue necessarily, but we know they work, and the data shows it,” Parlette said.

