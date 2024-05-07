‘We can do better;’ Study shows toxic chemicals could be coming from the seats in your car

A new study is raising concerns about toxic chemicals coming from the seats in your car.

Veena Singla, from San Francisco, drives an electric car to help the environment but she hasn’t thought much about the air inside her car.

“I never realized there could be toxic chemicals, it was very surprising to me, to be honest,” Singla said.

About two years ago she volunteered to participate in a study looking at drivers’ exposure to flame retardants used on automobile seats to meet federal fire safety standards.

She and 100 other car owners placed silicone bands in their cars for a week to measure the levels of those chemicals in the air inside their vehicles.

"I want to know what chemicals are in my car and if there's anything I can do to reduce my own exposures," Singla said.





