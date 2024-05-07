Coroner identifies man killed in shooting near Dayton apartment complex

DAYTON — A man is dead after a shooting near a Dayton apartment complex Monday night.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified Tyrans McGuire, 44, as the victim.

After 10 p.m., Dayton police and medics were dispatched to the 1700 block of W. Stewart Street on reports of a male down, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

Dayton Police Sergeant Shawn Olinger told News Center 7 that crews responded to a shooting.

Video and photos from our crew at the scene show the area surrounded by crime scene tape and several officers investigating.

This shooting is under investigation by the Dayton Police Department.

