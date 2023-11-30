‘We are strong;’ Community comes together, send off high school football team to state championship

SPRINGFIELD — For the third year in a row, the Springfield High School Football team is going to the State Championship game.

Students, parents, and fans lined up to send the Springfield football team off and wish them good luck.

“We got rich traditions,” Springfield High alum Camille Hall told News Center 7′s Malik Patterson.

Community members lined the streets to cheer on the Springfield High Wildcats.

“We are strong we come together, and we unite for positivity and we are here to support,” Hall said.

Dorian Hunter, one of the many alumni who came to support, played football at Springfield when success was hard to come by.

“If you were to tell me back then that looking into the future we were the three-time state approaches I wouldn’t believe you,” Hunter said.

This celebration has been commonplace for the last three years.

Many people called the third year in a row match up against St. Edwards a David vs Goliath.

“They have giants but we are like David we have the stone. Three smooth stones and we’re slinging it from afar,” Head Coach Maurice Douglass said.

For many, this is more than just a game. The players want to make their school and their city proud, and they hope the third time’s the charm and they bring home the win.

“Influence the continued trajectory that this city is moving in, and I think really bring people closer together,” Hunter said.

The game will kick off at 7:30 Friday night in Canton, Ohio.

