Ways to keep trick-or-treaters warm, safe from drivers, tonight

MIAMI VALLEY — The Miami Valley is seeing below-normal temperatures for Halloween.

It could present a challenge to keep children warm when they go out trick-or-treating tonight.

Our Storm Center 7 team of meteorologists says we will see high temperatures reach the mid-40s today with flurries and small snow bursts possible mainly after 5 p.m.

Temperatures are expected to fall into the 30s tonight, with wind chills in the 20s.

News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson spoke with Dr. Greg Eberhart with Cornerstone Pediatrics in Miamisburg. He said as the temperatures drop, parents should pay more attention to what their kids are wearing before they leave the house.

Eberhart says it’s a good idea especially if their child is going to be out in the cold for a longer period such as being at the bus stop before school or trick or treating tonight.

He told Robertson that the exposed areas on their body will get cold the quickest, such as the tips of the nose or fingertips.

Eberhart said if parents can get their kids to layer up with clothes and have a hat that covers their ears as well as gloves, it will go a long way.

Robertson also spoke to Abbey Pettiford, Dayton Children’s Injury Prevention Specialist, about what parents can do to make sure their children’s outfit is visible in the dark.

Trick-or-treaters should use sidewalks if they are available. If not, they should walk as far to the side of the road as possible and walk towards oncoming traffic, according to Pettiford.

She also told Robertson that pedestrian injuries typically double on Halloween and people should avoid distracted driving especially tonight so they can quickly respond to any sudden changes such as a child running into the street.

“There are distracted drivers out. There are lots of kids out, there are more kids out on Halloween night than any other night of the year, and it’s dark,” said Pettiford. “So, traffic, cars watching out is a big one, and then all the kiddos just making sure they’re still following those pedestrian safety tips.”

She added if older kids are going trick-or-treating without an adult, they should plan a route in advance so parents know where they will be.

