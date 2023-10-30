Bundle up: Low temps, flurries possible for trick-or-treat

MIAMI VALLEY — Community members across the Miami Valley are preparing for Halloween festivities, especially trick-or-treat.

This year, the weather looks to be on the colder side as the temperatures are planned to drop and snowflakes may appear.

Storm Center 7′s Chief Meteorologist Austin Chaney said there is still some uncertainty on when the could flurries arrive, but some models indicate the potential as early as 5 p.m.

Light snow showers can be expected from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. But there will be little to no snow accumulation.

Regardless of the chance for flurries, it will be cold.

Temperatures will be dipping into the mid to upper 30s during peak trick-or-treat hours.

There will be a stiff breeze gusting to 25+MPH. It will likely send “feels like” temperatures into the mid-20s.

