2023 Miami Valley Trick or Treat: When is your community having Beggars’ Night

MIAMI VALLEY — Is Trick or Treat being held in your city, town, or village this year?

Auglaize County

Wapakoneta: Oct. 26 at 6 to 7:30 p.m.

New Bremen: Oct. 29 from 1-5 p.m.

Minster: Oct. 26 from 6:30-8 p.m.

St. Marys: Oct. 26 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Butler County

Middletown: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Champaign County

North Lewisburg: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Urbana: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

West Liberty: Oct. 22 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Clark County

County-wide Oct. 28 from 6 to 8 p.m.

New Carlisle Oct. 28 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Darke County

Ansonia: Oct. 29 from 2 to 4pm

Arcanum: Oct. 29 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Downtown Greenville Beggar’s Night: Oct. 26 @ 7pm

Greenville: Oct. 29 from 6 to 8 p.m.

New Madison: Oct. 29 from 2 to 4pm

Palestine: Oct. 29 from 2 to 4pm

Versailles: Oct. 29 from 2 to 4pm

Wayne Lakes: Oct. 29 from 2 to 4pm

Greene County

Beavercreek: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Bellbrook: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Fairborn: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Xenia: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Yellow Springs: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Logan County

County-wide Trick or Treat to be held Oct. 26 from 3 to 5 p.m.

Mercer County

Celina: Oct. 29 from 4 to 6 p.m.

Coldwater: Oct. 29 from 2 to 4 p.m.

St. Henry: Oct. 29 from 2-4 p.m.

Ft. Recovery: Oct. 29 from 3 to 5 p.m.

Miami County

Piqua: Oct. 26 from 6-8 p.m.

Pleasant Hill: Oct. 26 from 6-8 p.m.

Tipp City: Oct. 26 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Troy: Oct. 26 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Montgomery County

Centerville: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Brookville: Oct. 31 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Dayton: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Englewood: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Harrison Township: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Huber Heights: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Kettering: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Miamisburg: Oct 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Miami Twp.: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Moraine: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Oakwood: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Phillipsburg: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Riverside: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Trotwood: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Union: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Vandalia: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Washington Twp.: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

West Carrollton: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Preble County

Camden: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Eaton: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Eldorado: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Gratis: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Lewisburg: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

New Paris: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Verona: Oct. 29 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

West Alexandria: Oct. 31 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

West Elkton: Oct. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Shelby County

Sidney: Oct. 31 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Fort Loramie: Oct. 26 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Anna: Oct. 29 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Jackson Center: Oct. 29 from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Warren County

Clearcreek Twp.: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Springboro: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Waynesville: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Monroe: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Lebanon: Oct. 31 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Carlisle: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Franklin: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Dayton Children’s Hospital has provided the following tips for keeping your child safe:

Wear brightly colored costumes and avoid any costume accessories that make walking or seeing difficult.

Remind children to cross the street at crosswalks where available and to always look both ways before crossing the street and over driveways.

Watch out for children that are out trick-or-treating, especially in the late evening hours when it may be more difficult to see them.

Don’t drive driving distracted so that you can quickly respond to any sudden changes like a child running into the street.

Use sidewalks when available. If that’s not possible, walk as far to the side of the road as possible, facing traffic so that you can see any upcoming hazards.

Light your kids up by them carrying a flashlight or wear a small flashing strobe light in addition to reflective clothing or tape.

