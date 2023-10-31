Chilly, hard freeze this morning; Chance of flurries tonight, milder this weekend

The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for the entire area until 10 a.m. this morning.
This includes Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Greene, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Shelby, and Warren counties here in Ohio.
It also is in effect for Randolph, Union, and Wayne counties in Indiana.
QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Hard freeze and widespread frost
- Chance for snow flurries late
- Milder by this weekend
FULL FORECAST:
TUESDAY: Temperatures across the Miami Valley will hold in the mid-20s this morning creating our first hard freeze. Widespread frost is expected. Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz says temperatures will increase thanks to some sun this afternoon into the mid-40s. Winds begin to pick up speed, WNW at 10 to 20 mph, especially late afternoon and evening.
Flurries and small snow bursts are possible mainly after 5 p.m. and lingering into Wednesday morning.
WEDNESDAY: Cold again Wednesday morning with lows in the mid-20s. With winds out of the WNW at 10 to 20 mph, wind chills will be in the teens.
Mostly sunny but staying cold into the afternoon with highs only in the lower 40s.
THURSDAY: Sunshine and a couple of passing clouds. It remains chilly with highs in the upper 40s.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy Not as cool, but still below normal with highs in the mid-50s.
SATURDAY: A few clouds with some sun. Warmer with closer to normal highs topping out near 60 degrees.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance for showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50s.
