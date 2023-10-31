Chilly, hard freeze this morning; Chance of flurries tonight, milder this weekend

The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for the entire area until 10 a.m. this morning.

This includes Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Greene, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Shelby, and Warren counties here in Ohio.

It also is in effect for Randolph, Union, and Wayne counties in Indiana.

Freeze Warning today Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff (maxuser)

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Hard freeze and widespread frost

Chance for snow flurries late

Milder by this weekend

FULL FORECAST:

TUESDAY: Temperatures across the Miami Valley will hold in the mid-20s this morning creating our first hard freeze. Widespread frost is expected. Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz says temperatures will increase thanks to some sun this afternoon into the mid-40s. Winds begin to pick up speed, WNW at 10 to 20 mph, especially late afternoon and evening.

Futurecast Wind Speeds through tonight Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff (maxuser)

Flurries and small snow bursts are possible mainly after 5 p.m. and lingering into Wednesday morning.

Halloween night forecast Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff (maxuser)

WEDNESDAY: Cold again Wednesday morning with lows in the mid-20s. With winds out of the WNW at 10 to 20 mph, wind chills will be in the teens.

'Feels like' Temperature tomorrow morning Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff (maxuser)

Mostly sunny but staying cold into the afternoon with highs only in the lower 40s.

THURSDAY: Sunshine and a couple of passing clouds. It remains chilly with highs in the upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy Not as cool, but still below normal with highs in the mid-50s.

SATURDAY: A few clouds with some sun. Warmer with closer to normal highs topping out near 60 degrees.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance for showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50s.

