Wawa eyeing site of former Executive Inn in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — A Wawa could soon be coming to Springfield.

Springfield City Commissioners approved the sale of the former Executive Inn at 325 West Columbia Street to CGP Acquisition & Development LLC.

City Manager Bryan Heck said during the city commission meeting on May 20 that the property is to be developed into a Wawa gas station.

The Executive Inn property was originally purchased by the city to be used as short term housing for the homeless.

“Once that was no longer needed for that purpose ... this was a longer-term economic development play for the community as we continue to revitalize and redevelop downtown,” Heck said.

Heck said the location would include eight two-sided fuel stations and EV charging stations.

The purchase would start the “due diligence period.”

During this time, CGP can inspect the property and determine if it is fit for a gas station before closing the sale.

