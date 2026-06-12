Police seek help to curb violence at pop-up parties

DAYTON — The Dayton Police Department is asking for the community’s help to prevent violence associated with large, unpermitted “pop-up parties” and is actively investigating several related shootings.

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson is following this story and will have the latest LIVE at 11.

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Detectives are examining incidents on Old Orchard Avenue, Grafton Avenue, and Viola Drive that appear to be connected to these gatherings.

These pop-up parties are often advertised on social media, making them difficult for law enforcement to anticipate due to little or no advance notice.

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Over the past weekend, follow-up investigations found homes and vehicles struck by gunfire in connection with a pop-up party that led to a large fight and shots fired.

The most recent gathering consisted of more than 50 juveniles and resulted in a large fight and dozens of shots being fired around the 1100 block of Grafton Avenue.

This gunfire may be connected to two unreported fights that occurred earlier in the day.

Chief Dayton Police Department Chief Eric Henderson stated that large pop-up gatherings have historically escalated quickly, leading to violence and fatalities, citing an incident in June 2024.

“We have seen in the past, including in June 2024, that large pop-up gatherings can escalate quickly and lead to violence and the loss of life.

If you see suspicious activity or have information about a planned gathering that may pose a safety risk, please report it to law enforcement,” Chief Henderson said.

The community can report information to the Dayton Police Department by calling 937-333-COPS (2677).

For emergencies, residents are advised to call 911.

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