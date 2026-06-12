Groundbreaking ceremony marks start of new facility for kids with challenges

DAYTON — Crews got to work on a state-of-the-art facility to help kids with developmental challenges.

News Center 7’s Nick Foley was at Dayton Children’s Hospital as the multi-million-dollar project began to take shape.

The ceremonial turning of the dirt for a brand-new facility that will provide developmental support for kids throughout the region happened Friday morning in Dayton.

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This facility will help children like Easton Flora.

“Relief that there was going to be something more, you know, something bigger, and excitement, and just, yeah, we’re just really excited for all the families and for us,” said Sara Flora.

The Charles D. Berry Center for Developmental Therapies was made possible by a $5 million donation from the Berry Foundation. The facility will provide speech, occupational, and physical therapy for children in the region.

“What began as a 1 story is now a two-story facility and will also create space for screening and early intervention for preschool-aged children,” said Debbie Feldman, the outgoing CEO for Dayton Children’s Hospital. “This is a real gap in our communities. Helping families access support earlier, when it can make the greatest difference.”

A huge difference and then some. Easton’s mother understands firsthand the journey can be difficult, but seeing the progress he has made in areas like speech and movement inspires that there is so much more to achieve.

“He started out when they said he was maybe just going to be in a wheelchair for the rest of his life, and he’s knee walking and walking with a walker, or walking without his walker, and it’s just been really moving to see and witness, and all the therapists that have just been so involved that we’re just super thankful for it,” Flora said.

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