Wawa announces groundbreaking date of first Miami Valley location

HUBER HEIGHTS — Another new gas station is officially coming Huber Heights.

Wawa confirmed it will be breaking ground in the city on September 10.

News Center 7 previously reported that Huber Heights City Council approved the chain’s plan to build a gas station on Chambersburg Road and Old Troy Pike.

During that meeting, some city council members voiced concerns about the traffic the gas station would cause and the number of gas stations already in the city.

It marks the 19th gas station in city limits.

Wawa said it will share additional details closer to September.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.





