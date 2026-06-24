Water service line leak causing low pressure reported in Moraine

MORAINE — A water service line leak was reported in Moraine.

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Around 11:20 a.m., the City of Moraine shared on social media that a water service line leak was detected in the vicinity of Cozy Camp Road and Recreation Drive.

The city said this is not a water main break.

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This is causing low water pressure in homes on and around Cozy Camp.

A spokesperson for Montgomery County Water Services said approximately 15 houses are impacted.

Montgomery County Water Services crews are on scene and working to fix the leak.

The city has not issued a boil advisory at this time.

We will continue following this story.

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