Water main repair to close part of busy road this week in Springboro

SPRINGBORO — A water main repair will close part of a busy road this week in Springboro.

Pennyroyal Road will be closed Monday and Tuesday while crews repair a water main, according to the city’s social media page.

The city listed two detours for drivers:

If you are going southeast, turn on Staley Road, turn on Crains Run Road, and turn on Wood Road.

For anyone going northeast, Turn on Clear-Franklin Road, turn on Crains Run Road, and turn on Staley Road.

For any questions, call (937) 748-0020.

