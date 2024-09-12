Water main break shuts down road in Centerville

CENTERVILLE — A water main break has caused a stretch of road to be closed in Centerville Thursday afternoon.
Around 3:30 p.m. Centerville notified residents that Briggs Road between Severn Lane and the 2500 block of Briggs Road was closed due to a water main break.
The city said crews are on the scene working to make repairs
There was no mention of a boil advisory being in place for houses in the area.
We will continue to follow this story and update once the road reopens.
