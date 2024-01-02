Water main break impacting water pressure in two local communities

CARLISLE, FRANKLIN — A water main break is impacting water pressure in two communities on Tuesday.

Crews are currently working to repair a water main break along South Main Street in Franklin, according to a social media post from the city.

The water main break is also causing decreased water pressure in Carlisle, the city said.

