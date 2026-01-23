Water main break closes roads in Kettering

KETTERING — A water main break is causing road closures in Kettering.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The break has been reported near the intersection of Bigger Road and East David Road, according to the Montgomery County Environmental Services.

TRENDING STORIES:

The inside eastbound lane and the dedicated left-turn lane on E. David Road are closed. The curb lane will remain open for traffic, according the county officials.

The northbound side of Bigger Road, from Wilmington Pike to E. David Road, is closed.

The dedicated left-turn lane for vehicles turning south from westbound E. David Road onto Bigger Road will also be closed.

Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes and allow extra travel time while crews work to repair the break.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group