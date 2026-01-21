Water main break closes portion of road in Miami Township

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — A water main break has been reported in Miami Township, and it’s causing a temporary road closure.

The break is at the intersection of Sayebrooke Road and Mad River Road, according to Montgomery County Environmental Services.

Due to the break, Mad River Road is closed to through traffic between Penbrooke Trail and Fox Run Road.

County officials said both roads will serve as the primary detour routes.

Repair crews are on-site and working to repair the main and reopen the road, but full restoration and cleanup are expected to take several hours.

