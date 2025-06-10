Water main break causes ‘severe damage’ along Dorothy Lane

KETTERING — A water main break has caused ‘severe damage’ along the roadway on Dorothy Lane in Kettering.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A spokesperson for the city of Kettering posted on Facebook around 3:00 p.m. that a water main break happened at 1628 East Dorothy Lane on Tuesday.

Traffic between Sutton Avenue and Beaver Avenue is currently down to one lane in each direction.

The water main has been repaired, but the surface of the road sustained severe damage, according to the post.

TRENDING STORIES:

‘The county is installing temporary traffic controls until permanent road repairs can be completed, which is expected within the next day or two,’ the spokesperson said.

Eastbound traffic has shifted to the center lane, and Westbound traffic has shifted to the curb lane, leaving one lane open in each direction.

The spokesperson advised that drivers should expect delays or use alternative routes.

A water main break occurred today at approximately 1628 E Dorothy Lane between Sutton and Beaver. The main has been... Posted by City of Kettering, Ohio - Government on Tuesday, June 10, 2025

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group