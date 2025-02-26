WATCH: RTA bus driver helps child standing in bitter cold

DAYTON — An RTA bus driver recently came to the rescue.

Greater RTA Dayton posted a video on social media of a bus driver helping a child left standing in the bitter.

She waved down an RTA bus driver.

“What’s wrong?” he asked her.

The video showed the driver walking the child to the bus.

“It’s ok, don’t be scared. You’re safe,” he told her.

The child sat down inside the bus. The video showed the driver making a call.

“School’s closed, she’s outside crying,” the driver said.

Greater Dayton RTA posted the video on both its Facebook and Instagram accounts.

“The child knew she could trust a bus driver,” the video said.

