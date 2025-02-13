WATCH: Man accused of starting apartment fire tells deputies to ‘relax’, refuses to open door

DAYTON — New video shows deputies trying to save people from a fire they say was intentionally set.

The fire occurred at an apartment complex in the 4100 block of Camargo Drive in Harrison Township around 3:40 a.m.

As previously reported by News Center 7, a woman called 911 reporting that her boyfriend sent her pictures of himself setting her clothes on fire.

Chaunsay Tinsley was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated arson, according to Vandalia Municipal Court records.

Body camera video shows deputies spot smoke and flames while walking to Tinsley’s apartment.

Deputies knocked on Tinsley’s door.

“I’m good,” Tinsley responds through the door.

“Alright, well can you let us in to check, we see like smoke dude,” a deputy responds to him.

Tinsley continues to refuse to leave his apartment as the smoke gets thicker and spreads around the building.

Deputies eventually try to kick down the door.

After being unable to kick in the door, deputies change their priority to getting all other residents out of the building.

Deputies return to Tinsley’s apartment where they give him one last warning and he comes out still saying there is no fire and tells deputies to “relax.”

They handcuff him and lead him down the stairs.

“Really it’s not on fire, it’s smoke from the fireplace,” Tinsley tells deputies as he walks to a cruiser.

The Red Cross was called to assist the around 24 residents left without a home.

