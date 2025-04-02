WATCH: Drone spots man stuck in chimney; officers rescue, arrest him

AKRON — Officers arrested a man after he got stuck inside an Ohio chimney on Saturday.

Akron Police responded to a call of a man on the roof of a behavioral health building. They could not find the 29-year-old man, according to Cleveland TV station WEWS.

Police put up a drone equipped with thermal imaging.

They spotted the man stuck in the chimney. It took them three hours to remove him.

The suspect was taken into custody and transported to an area hospital for evaluation, according to CBS affiliate WTOL TV in Toledo.

The man was booked on charges of breaking-and-entering and trespassing.

