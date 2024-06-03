WATCH: Deputy, neighbor jump into action after car crashes into pond

GOSHEN TOWNSHIP — New video shows a deputy and a neighbor jump into action after a crash in Champaign County Thursday morning.

News Center 7′s John Bedell spoke to the sheriff’s office about the life-saving teamwork and will have the latest details LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00.

>> RELATED: Deputy involved in crash, dives into water to save trapped driver

Around 9:45 a.m. Thursday, Champaign County dispatchers were notified that Deputy Chris Culler was involved in a crash at State Route 161 and South Parkview Road outside of Mechanicsburg.

Home surveillance video captured it all.

We will continue updating this story.





©2024 Cox Media Group