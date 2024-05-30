Deputy involved in crash, dives into water to save trapped driver

GOSHEN TOWNSHIP — A deputy jumped into action after a crash in Champaign County Thursday morning.

Around 9:45 a.m. Champaign County dispatchers were notified that Deputy Chris Culler was involved in a crash at State Route 161 and South Parkview Road intersection.

When emergency crews arrived on the scene they discovered that a BMW driven by Jeffrey Davis, 55, of Grove City, disregarded a stop sign and pulled in front of Culler’s marked cruiser causing a crash.

The BMW then left the road, traveled through a yard, and entered a pond.

When the car entered the pond it immediately began to sink with Davis still inside, according to a media release.

Once Culler freed himself from his damaged cruiser, he dove in to help rescue Davis who was struggling to get out of his car.

Culler was joined by Paul D’Angelo, who lives in the area, and they got Davis out of his car.

Davis was flown to Miami Valley Hospital.

Culler was treated for minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.





