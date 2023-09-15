Cruiser cam shows officers chase local man accused of assaulting woman

RIVERSIDE — New cruiser camera video shows police chasing a man accused of forcing a woman into a car.

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell spoke with advocates for domestic violence survivors about how important it is to see something and say something.

Around 10 p.m. Wednesday night in a Riverside neighborhood, people heard a man and woman arguing then it appeared to appear violent.

Police said they were flooded with 911 calls from the neighborhood.

“It sounds like her boyfriend’s choking her, she’s saying ‘I can’t breathe, let go of me,” one caller told dispatchers.

Riverside officers spotted the car which began to take off from them.

The driver led them on a 10-minute chase from Riverside through Dayton into Trotwood.

When the man, later identified as 46-year-old Jerry Thorpe, arrived at his Trotwood home he jumped out of his car and into a shallow creek.

Officers caught up with Thorpe and handcuffed him.

Jane Keiffer, executive director of the Artemis Center, said it is important people call when they see something concerning.

“I think it’s so important the community got involved,” Keiffer said.

She said domestic violence survivors often can’t call for help, either because their abuser takes their phone or they are fearful to call themselves.

“A lot of times survivors are told, if you call police, or do anything, the violence is going to get worse,” she said.

The woman told police that Thorpe got on top of her, choked her, and told her he was going to kill her.

Police took Thorpe to the hospital to be checked out, then brought him to the Montgomery County Jail.

He’s booked on initial charges of domestic violence and for charges related to running from police.









