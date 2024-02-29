WATCH: Cruiser cam footage shows police chase that shut down I-70 in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS — Police have released cruiser cam footage showing a pursuit that started in Dayton end on Interstate 70 in Huber Heights Tuesday.

According to a spokesperson for the Dayton Police Department, detectives were investigating when a car hit an unmarked police vehicle. The incident started near Gettysburg Avenue and Kammer Avenue before 12:15 p.m.

The vehicle then fled, which prompted a pursuit for felonious assault on a police officer, the spokesperson said.

The pursuit ended on I-70 westbound at the exit for 201/Brandt Pike in Huber Heights.

In the cruiser cam video, you can see police utilize a “precision immobilization technique” to end the pursuit.

The driver, the only person in the vehicle, was taken into custody, the spokesperson said.

No injuries were reported.

Additional details have not been released.

