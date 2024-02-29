Student missing from local school district since October; Can you help?

KETTERING — Kettering City Schools is hoping somebody has information about a student missing for months

The district said the student may go by Rhianna or River.

They have been missing from the district since October, according to a social media post, the district said their well-being “may be compromised.”

The district shared a photo of the student with black and red hair but said police believe they have dyed their hair a blue/black color.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Trotwood Police Department is (937) 837-7777 or the Regional Dispatch Center at (937) 225-HELP(4357).









