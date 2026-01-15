WATCH: Body camera shows officers rescue a person who fell on subway tracks in Massachusetts

CAMBRIDGE, MA — At approximately 5 p.m. on Dec. 27, 2025, two Cambridge Police officers rescued an injured person from the tracks at the MBTA Station in Central Square just moments before a train was due to arrive.

After receiving a report that someone had fallen onto the tracks, the officers quickly entered the station and discovered that the individual was unable to get off the tracks without assistance. With a train expected in one minute, immediate action was necessary to avert a tragedy.

The Cambridge Police officers jumped onto the tracks without hesitation, successfully bringing the injured person to safety. Once out of harm’s way, the individual was transported to a hospital by emergency medical services for evaluation of their injuries.

The incident highlights the rapid response of local law enforcement in emergencies. Fortunately, there were no active criminal investigations related to this incident, allowing the officers to focus solely on the rescue.

