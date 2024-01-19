WATCH: Body cam shows suspect lift deputy up in construction equipment

MIAMI COUNTY — New body camera footage shows deputies chasing a piece of construction equipment.

The video shows deputies running after the skid-steer loader telling the man inside to “shut it off” repeatedly.

A deputy attempts to climb up the equipment to stop the man but the suspect uses the machine to lift the deputy out of it.

The suspect has been identified as Zachary Henry.

Henry later gets stuck in a pond and runs from the police.

Henry has been charged with assault on a peace officer and resisting arrest.

He is currently not in custody and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

