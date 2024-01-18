Homeland Security agents search Moraine factory

MORAINE — Federal agents were investigating at a Moraine factory Thursday.

Around 12 p.m. our News Center 7 crews saw agents with Homeland Security removing boxes from Harco Manufacturing Group on Kettering Boulevard.

A spokesperson for Homeland Security confirmed that officers were executing a search warrant for an ongoing federal investigation.

There is no threat to the public, the spokesperson said.

We are working to learn more about the nature of the investigation and will update as new information becomes available.

