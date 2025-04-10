Warning issued about tech support scams; what you need to know

HUBER HEIGHTS — A local city government is warning people about tech support scams.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The City of Huber Heights wrote on social media there are several ways this scam works.

TRENDING STORIES:

One includes a pop-up warning on your computer screen. It says, “Your computer is infected! Call this number for help!”

The other option is someone calls pretending to be either from Microsoft or Apple.

They said it may sound official, but it’s not real.

“Scammers prey on fear. Don’t let them fool you!” Huber Heights said on Facebook.

They said people should NOT do the following:

Call the number.

Give them remote access to your computer.

Pay them anything!

You CAN follow these steps:

Restart your device.

Update your security software.

Ask a trusted tech-savvy friend for help!

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group