Voting Tuesday? How to see if your polling location has changed since August special election

XENIA — We’re less than a week away from Election Day and some local voters will cast their ballots somewhere other than where they voted in Ohio’s August special election.

As seen on News Center 7 at 5 p.m. Wednesday, we spoke with people voting early in Greene County. While they won’t have to worry about come Election Day, News Center 7′s John Bedell still polled them on if they knew where their polling places were if they had waited to vote until Tuesday.

Every voter polled passed our informal pop quiz with flying colors.

If your polling location changed for Tuesday, you should have already gotten a postcard in the mail from your Board of Elections with the specific change.

Bedell checked with the Boards of Elections in Miami, Montgomery, Clark, and Greene counties to see how many polling location changes they have for the Nov. 7 election.

Most voters will be going to their usual polling place, but there are some changes. Montgomery County has the most changes with three.

Election administrators in Clark, Greene, and Miami counties said they have just one polling location change from this summer’s special election.

To find your polling place, you can click here to go the Ohio Secretary of State’s website. From there, you’ll click on your county, punch in your address, and be shown your polling location.

