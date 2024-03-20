Voters select republican candidate for Clark County Sheriff who will run unopposed

CLARK COUNTY — Voters have selected former Sheriff’s Office Major Chris Clark as the republican candidate who will run unopposed in November.

Clark was with the sheriff’s office from 1997 until early last year.

He began as a dispatcher and worked his way up to a deputy and a major.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: First woman sheriff in Clark County sworn in, promises change

During his time with the sheriff’s office, he got various honors, including a homicide apprehension award, Meritorious Service award and the Sheriff’s Award.

Clark has been with the Madison Township Fire Department for 32 years, serving as its chief for almost 17 years.

He defeated Incumbent Sheriff Deb Burchett who has served as sheriff since 2017.

The primary winner will not face an opponent in the November general election as a democratic candidate is not filed.

