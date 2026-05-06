Voters select GOP candidate for Montgomery County Commissioner

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Voters have selected the Republican candidate to advance in the race for Montgomery County commissioner.
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Margie Christie will advance to face off against Democratic incumbent Carolyn Rice.
Around midnight, 100% of the precincts in Montgomery County reported their totals.
Christie got 32,94% of the votes cast.
She will also run against Independent Michael Charles King Jr.
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The Montgomery County Board of County Commissioners is the central governing body for the county.
The three-member board meets every Tuesday to address critical resolutions, manage the annual budget, and oversee county infrastructure.
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