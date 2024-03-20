Voters reject measure to prohibit carry-out liquor sales at proposed Centerville Sheetz

CENTERVILLE — Voters in the precinct where a highly debated Sheetz gas station is proposed to be located were presented with two ballot initiatives looking to block carry-out sales.

Voters rejected Local Option 5-A which would have prohibited the sale of beer by the package in the entire precinct.

Voters also rejected Local Option 5-C which would have prohibited the sale of wine and mixed beverages by the package for off‐premise consumption in the entire precinct including at state liquor stores.

Businesses near the proposed Sheetz, including Epiphany Lutheran Church and Bethany Lutheran Village, have raised concerns about the traffic the Sheetz would bring as well as selling alcohol, tobacco, and CBD products within 500 feet of a school and church.

This measure comes as a federal lawsuit about whether Sheetz can build on the site continues.

The lawsuit filed by Sheetz and the other parties says that Centerville City Council “incorrectly reversed” the planning commission’s approval.

