Voters reject Beavercreek schools bond issue for new school, renovations

BEAVERCREEK — Beavercreek voters have rejected a bond issue that was looking to benefit Beavercreek City Schools.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The $265 million bond issue would have cost homeowners $172 annually for each $100,000 of property value.

TRENDING STORIES:

Beavercreek City Schools said the district would have used the money to build a new high school and renovate its current buildings.

Middle school students would have used the old high school building and elementary students would have used the old middle schools.

Approximately 15,991 people voted against the tax levy.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



