Bernie Moreno wins U.S. Senate Race, beating incumbent Sherrod Brown

OHIO — Bernie Moreno (R) wins the U.S. Senate Race for Ohio.

Moreno beat incumbent Sherrod Brown, who served three terms as U.S. Senator.

This race was considered the most expensive U.S. Senate race in the country.

The Federal Election Commission said Sen. Brown’s campaign raised more than $76 million from the start of 2023 through last month.

The commission said tens of millions of that money came from outside Ohio.

In that same time frame, the FEC said Moreno’s campaign raised more than $22 million, with more than $3 million coming to the campaign from outside Ohio.

Both campaigns spent more than the last year crisscrossing Ohio trying to drum up support.

