Voters to decide on overturning Ohio’s new recreational marijuana restrictions

OHIO — Voters will have a chance to make their voices heard about Ohio’s new recreational marijuana restrictions.

This is dealing with Senate Bill 56.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose certified that “Ohioans for Cannabis Choice” had enough valid signatures to move the petition forward, according to the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost also approved the petition.

“Ohioans for Cannabis Choice” says it wants to ensure people keep access to cannabis products while maintaining age restrictions and testing protocols.

Governor Mike DeWine signed a bill banning intoxicating hemp products back in December.

He also one-lined vetoed a provision that would’ve allowed THC-infused beverages for one year.

