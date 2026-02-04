Joint traffic detail to take place on busy highway today

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — People driving through Montgomery County may see extra officers today.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) announced that it will be working with the Huber Heights Police Department on a joint traffic enforcement on Interstate 70.

The enforcement operation will go from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Montgomery County, according to an OSHP spokesperson.

The partnership aims to reduce deadly crashes and prevent crime on area roads.

“Additionally, the initiative aims to raise awareness, provide education, and promote community transparency through traffic safety measures,” the spokesperson said.

